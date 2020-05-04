May 4 (UPI) -- Kansas City Chiefs running back and Super Bowl LIV hero Damien Williams was robbed over the weekend at a rental home in Los Angeles.

League sources told ESPN and the Kansas City Star on Monday that Williams was robbed of about $1,000, but he wasn't injured in the incident.

Williams checked into an Airbnb on Saturday in Los Angeles when three intruders broke through a back door, TMZ Sports first reported. According to the report, the men surrounded Williams and his guests, who complied and gave the intruders money before the trespassers fled the scene.

Williams contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, which is investigating the robbery. According to TMZ, the suspects haven't been located.

Williams, 28, is entering his third season with the Chiefs. He led the team in rushing last season with 498 yards and five touchdowns, adding two receiving scores.

The former Miami Dolphins tailback was one of the Chiefs' stars in their playoff run last season. During Kansas City's Super Bowl LIV win over the San Francisco 49ers, Williams rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown, while recording four receptions for 29 yards and a receiving score.