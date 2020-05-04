Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (L) said the NFC East franchise should have agreed to a contract extension with quarterback Dak Prescott (R) as soon as the 2019 regular season ended. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

May 4 (UPI) -- Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant called the team "out of line" for signing free agent quarterback Andy Dalton before they can work out a contract extension for Dak Prescott.

The longtime Cowboys wide receiver was teammates with Prescott in 2016 and 2017. Bryant voiced his displeasure with the Cowboys for Prescott's lack of a contract extension Saturday after the team signed Dalton to a one-year contract.

"Nothing against Andy Dalton, because I think he's a great player, but the Cowboys are extremely out of line," Bryant tweeted. "Pay Dak. I watched the Cowboys pay Tony [Romo] twice, once without having a winning record. I guess the Cowboys view the quarterback position as a plug-in piece because of the dominant offense."

Prescott has been involved in negotiations for a new contract for months. The Cowboys placed the franchise tag on the star quarterback in March. He will receive a salary of about $33 million in 2020 if he can't agree to terms for a long term contract before the regular season.

RELATED Dallas Cowboys sign former Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton The cowboys offense can be special... you can place anybody in that offense if they screw up with that much talent on the field they don't deserve to play QB.. But Dak is the guy for the position... he earned that https://t.co/1zjAJIRwXr— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) May 3, 2020

Bryant said the Cowboys offense "can be special." He also said a player doesn't deserve to be quarterback of the team if they don't succeed in the offense. Bryant said Prescott "is the guy for the position."

Prescott, 26, threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2019. He also completed 65.1 percent of his throws and tossed 11 interceptions in 16 starts last season. Prescott owns a 40-24 record and has never missed a start in his four seasons with the Cowboys. The fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft has 97 career touchdown passes against 36 interceptions in 64 games for Dallas.

The Cincinnati Bengals released Dalton Thursday. He is expected to be Prescott's top backup in 2020.