May 4 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he wasn't concerned by the franchise's decision to select former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of last month's NFL Draft.

Wentz, who signed a long-term contract extension worth up to $144 million last June, expressed his excitement about the addition of Hurts and said he is fine with sharing snaps with the rookie quarterback if it's in the best interest of the team.

"I've heard nothing but great things about Jalen and how good he is and the player that he is," Wentz told reporters Monday. "I've gotten the chance to talk to him, just briefly. I'm excited to add him to the fold and create a really good, healthy, competitive, challenging environment for all of us."

Wentz said he "had a feeling" the Eagles were going to pick a quarterback in the draft given the team's roster, but he wasn't worried about his job security after the selection of Hurts.

"It really didn't concern me," Wentz said. "I think my reaction was kind of understood. I had a feeling there was a chance we were going to draft somebody just given the way our roster is laid out. We're trying to get younger and stuff, so there's no concern for me.

"I think the team showed their investment in me last year and I have nothing but confidence and faith in them and they have nothing but confidence and faith in me, so I think it's all about strengthening that position and this group that we have."

Wentz appeared in all 16 regular-season games in 2019 but exited the Eagles' playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to concussion-like symptoms. Prior to last season, he missed significant time in 2017 and 2018 because of a major knee injury and a back ailment.

Wentz completed 63.9 percent of his passes for a career-high 4,039 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season.

The Eagles picked Hurts with the No. 53 overall pick in this year's draft. He recorded a career-best 3,851 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in his senior year at Oklahoma.