May 3 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys agreed to terms with former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and Texas native Andy Dalton.

Dalton, who was released by the Bengals last week, reached an agreement on a one-year contract with the Cowboys, the team announced Saturday. League sources told ESPN and NFL Media that Dalton is guaranteed $3 million, and the pact could be worth up to $7 million.

Before the Bengals selected Dalton in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback starred at TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. According to ESPN, he resides in Dallas and won't be required to relocate his family during an off-season that has already been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Dalton, 32, spent the last nine seasons with the Bengals, but he became expendable after the franchise picked former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in last month's draft. According to Spotrac, Dalton was scheduled to earn about $17.7 million in the final season of his six-year, $96 million contract.

In his nine years with the Bengals, Dalton compiled a 70-61-2 record and helped guide the team to the postseason in each of his first five seasons. Despite multiple postseason appearances, he was unable to win a playoff game.

Dalton holds the franchise record for touchdown passes (204) and ranks second in passing yards (31,594). He was benched after a 0-8 start to last season but returned to start the last five games, recording both of the Bengals' victories in 2019.

Dalton showed his appreciation and thanked Cincinnati in an Instagram post Sunday.

Dalton joins fellow quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Clayton Thorson and Ben DiNucci on the Cowboys' current roster. Dallas selected DiNucci in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.