May 1 (UPI) -- Actor Will Ferrell shocked Seattle Seahawks players when he crashed their video conference with coach Pete Carroll.

Carroll led the Zoom conference on Thursday. NFL teams are not allowed to meet at team facilities or have large group workouts due to the coronavirus pandemic. Carroll spoke to his players, including star quarterback Russell Wilson, before he said veteran tight end Greg Olsen was about to join the call.

Carroll introduced Olsen -- but it was Ferrell who showed up on the screen. The actor impersonated the former Carolina Panthers star. He also gave several demands to the Seahawks, while pretending to be Olsen.

Ferrell said he drew up his own plays when he played with the Panthers and wanted to do the same thing with the Seahawks. He held up a whiteboard with a play he drew up, called "90-60-Flywheel Kanye Starburst." Wilson said he liked the play.

He also said he wouldn't participate in any max-protection plays, which require tight ends to block in the backfield instead of running routes. He also said he will only play 12 plays per game.

"I know what you're thinking," Ferrell said. "I'm an older guy, I'm 36. But don't worry, I've been working out. Does this look like the body of a 36 year old?"

Ferrell, 52, then stood up and lifted up his shirt. Seahawks players laughed as Ferrell did a turn before he detailed his off-season yoga regimen.

"What a warm welcome," the real Olsen tweeted in response to the video.

Ferrell became friends with Carroll when the Seahawks coach served as coach at the University of Southern California from 2001 through 2009. He often incorporated Ferrell into team activities as a way to keep his players loose.

The Seahawks signed Greg Olsen in free agency on Feb. 18. Olsen, 35, had 597 yards and two scores on 52 catches in 14 starts last season for the Panthers. The 13-year veteran made the Pro Bowl for three consecutive seasons from 2014 through 2016. Olsen's 8,444 receiving yards rank as the 10-most among active players. He has the sixth-most receptions and eight-most receiving scores among active players.