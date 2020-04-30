Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's "All-In Challenge" package included dinner or a workout with him, as well as tickets to his first home game in Tampa, his jersey and his cleats. File Photo by Derik Hamilton/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- A package that included a private dinner or workout with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sold for $800,000 as part of the "All-In Challenge."

Brady's package, which also includes tickets to his first home game with the Buccaneers and his jersey and cleats from the matchup, is the largest so far for the virtual fundraiser.

The "All-In Challenge" gives fans the opportunity to bid on a collection of experiences and memorabilia from athletes, celebrities and corporations to raise funds for Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America's Food Fund, Feeding America and World Central Kitchen during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bidding to meet Brady opened at $50,000 and closed Tuesday night after reaching $800,000 from 32 bids.

Multiple other experiences recently closed, including $525,000 for 18 holes of golf and dinner for a party of 10 with former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, who will fly to the winning bidder's city for the event.

Other packages and items that recently sold include: a double date with Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, for $240,000, a game of "H-O-R-S-E" and courtside seats with Magic Johnson at a Los Angeles Lakers game for $220,000 and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning's Corvette, which he received as Super Bowl MVP in 2012, for $140,000.

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, who also co-owns the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, created the "All-In Challenge" to provide aid during the COVID-19 outbreak.