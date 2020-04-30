Andy Dalton (14) requested his release from the Cincinnati Bengals one week after the AFC North franchise selected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

April 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals released veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on Thursday after he spent nine seasons with the AFC North franchise.

Sources told NFL Network and ESPN that Dalton asked for his release and the Bengals granted his request. The move came a week after the franchise selected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Dalton, 32, started 13 games last season for the Bengals. He completed 59.5 percent of his throws for 3,494 yards, 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft posted a 70-61-2 career record as the Bengals' starting quarterback.

Dalton completed 62 percent of his throws for 31,594 yards and a franchise-record 204 touchdown passes in Cincinnati. His 70 wins rank second in franchise history. Dalton won 50 games as a starter in his first five seasons with the Bengals.

The TCU product was set to earn $17.7 million in 2020, the final year of his six-year, $96 million contract.