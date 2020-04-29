Former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph (24) played for the franchise since 2011. The Texans and Joseph mutually agreed to part ways last month. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans are signing former Houston Texans cornerback Johnathan Joseph to a short-term contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Wednesday that Joseph agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans. Joseph told ESPN that he chose to sign with Tennessee because of its run to the AFC Championship Game last season and his familiarity with the coaching staff.

Joseph played for current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel in 2017 when he was the Texans' defensive coordinator. Tennessee defensive backs coach Anthony Midget served as Joseph's position coach in Houston the past two seasons.

"I'm familiar with the coaches and the division, and they went to the AFC title game last year," Joseph said.

The Texans and Joseph mutually agreed to part ways last month, making him a free agent. He played for the Texans since 2011.

Joseph saw his role with the team diminish last season, playing less than 60 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps. He played more than 75 percent of the team's snaps in the 2018 campaign.

Joseph, 36, finished with 51 total tackles, one interception and 13 passes defensed in 14 regular-season games last season. He has 754 total tackles, 31 picks, 195 passes defensed and seven defensive touchdowns in his NFL career.

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Joseph in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of South Carolina. He has been selected to two Pro Bowls in 14 NFL seasons.