Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) served as Brett Favre's backup for three seasons before taking over as the franchise's starting quarterback. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 29 (UPI) -- Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre believes Green Bay Packers gunslinger Aaron Rodgers will finish his NFL career elsewhere after the franchise selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft last week.

"I think he'll play somewhere else," Favre said Wednesday on the Rich Eisen Show. "... I don't know this for certain, but I guarantee you, it's got the wheels turning in Aaron's mind. If that's the case, then that means there's a chip on his shoulder toward the organization that otherwise was not there.

"All he needs is a reason other than this reason to expedite that."

Favre said he has communicated with Rodgers since the Packers traded up four spots to draft Love at No. 26 on Thursday. The former Packers star said Rodgers, who hasn't spoken publicly since the draft, was "surprised" that Green Bay opted to choose a quarterback.

"I'm not going to talk about all that we talked about, but he was ... let's just say surprised that they went in that direction," Favre said.

Favre and Rodgers, who have become better friends since Favre's NFL career concluded, were in a similar situation more than a decade ago. The Packers selected Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft, and he served as backup for three seasons until Favre left Green Bay to finish his playing career with the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings.

Love told ESPN that he has spoken with Rodgers since the draft. According to the network, Rodgers initiated the call.

"I'm not surprised that he reached out to Jordan, being in a similar situation himself 15 years ago," Favre said. "And we had a great relationship in spite of ... I wouldn't say it took a turn for the worst when I left, but he was basically caught up in the middle of a hornet's nest, if you will. I don't foresee that happening here.

"I think Aaron will do whatever. It's not his job to mentor Jordan Love. This discussion went on when I left Green Bay. It's not the head guy's job to mentor the next guy. That guy's ultimately there to take your spot. Now, if Jordan were to ask, 'Can I watch extra film with you?' I would be shocked if Aaron said no. I think he would go over and beyond to help, but he's not going to go out of his way, and I can't blame him."

The Packers have received criticism for not only picking a quarterback in the first round when Rodgers has four years remaining on his current contract, but also for failing to upgrade the offense in the draft. An NFL-record 36 receivers were taken in this year's draft, but the Packers selected none despite coming within one game of the Super Bowl.

"Green Bay's not going anywhere without Aaron Rodgers in the next few years," Favre said. "If he plays like we expect him to play, they've got a shot with or without a first-round receiver. So I would do all I could to not burn that bridge, and I don't think they did that. I think they burned a bridge that's going to be hard to overcome.

"At some point, I think it will rear its ugly head. ... They don't draft any weapons, not just in the first round, but any weapons that can help immediately, to my knowledge. And that just sends a disrespectful message to Aaron Rodgers. He has every right to be disappointed, if he is."

Rodgers completed 62 percent of his throws for 4,002 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions last season. The Packers reached the NFC Championship Game but fell to the San Francisco 49ers.