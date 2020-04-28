Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) is now under contract through 2021 after the team picked up his fifth-year contract option. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Houston Texans have picked up the fifth-year option on quarterback Deshaun Watson's contract.

Sources informed ESPN and the Houston Chronicle of the move Monday. Watson's fifth-year option has a value of $17.5 million for the 2021 season. The Texans can still negotiate for a long-term pact with Watson before that season.

Watson, 24, completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 3,852 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 starts last season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection posted a 10-5 record as a starter in 2019.

Watson, who joined the Texans as the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has a 24-13 record in three seasons with the AFC South franchise.

Watson is 1-2 in the post-season after the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wildcard round in January.

The star quarterback has worked out with Texans teammate Laremy Tunsil this off-season. Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million contract this week to become the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman. Watson could become the league's highest-paid quarterback when he signs his new deal. That would likely mean he receives between $35 million and $40 million annually.

The 24-year-old quarterback will make less than $4.5 million in 2020.