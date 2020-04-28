FirstEnergy Stadium (pictured) and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be part of the venue for the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The 2021 NFL Draft will be held from April 29 to May 1 in downtown Cleveland.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Destination Cleveland and the Cleveland Browns announced dates and locations for the 2021 NFL Draft on Tuesday.

The event will be held around the Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The Browns will also celebrate their 75th anniversary throughout the 2021 season.

"We're excited for Cleveland to Rock the Clock as the host of next year's NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience -- assuming large gatherings can take place without compromising the well-being of participants," said David Gilbert, president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland.

The 2020 NFL Draft was scheduled to take place Thursday through Saturday in Las Vegas before those plans changed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The unprecedented draft was held virtually, while players, teams and league officials talked through video conference software from their homes. The draft broadcast had 55 million total viewers, the most in NFL history.

The NFL plans to return to Las Vegas for a public event in 2022.

Cleveland was awarded the 2021 NFL Draft during the NFL's annual spring league meeting in May in Key Biscayne, Fla. The city also will host the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2024 NCAA women's college basketball Final Four.