Kansas City Chiefs punter Dustin Colquitt, who was released Tuesday, won a Super Bowl in his final season with the team. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran punter Dustin Colquitt on Tuesday after he spent 15 years with the AFC West franchise.

Colquitt, 37, posted a farewell message to Chiefs fans on Instagram.

"I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom," Colquitt wrote for the caption. "All things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to. I'll miss walking into the building and smelling the coffee, talking to everyone.

"It took me forever to weave through some of the most loving people you'd ever hope to work with. I was a young kid when I first walked into Arrowhead Stadium. ... Holding this post for 15 years has been an honor that I never took for granted. Thank you Kansas City."

Colquitt joined the Chiefs as a third-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. He missed just two games since his rookie campaign. The two-time Pro Bowl selection recorded the longest punt in the league in three of his 15 seasons.

He booted a career-long 81-yard punt in 2007. He averaged 44.8 yards per punt on 1,124 career attempts. He also had 10 combined tackles and completed one pass for six yards during his tenure with the Chiefs.

"One of the best dudes I have ever met," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote in a comment on Colquitt's Instagram post. "Thank you for everything brother!"

The 2020 season was the final year of Colquitt's contract with the team. The punter's departure will save the Chiefs $2 million from the salary cap for 2020.

Chiefs fans praised Colquitt on social media after they learned of his release.

"Not [on] my terms," Colquitt responded on Twitter. "This is tough."

The Tennessee product played in the NFL at the same time as his brother, Britton, from 2010 through last season. Britton punted for the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns before his 2019 campaign with the Minnesota Vikings.

Their father, Craig, and uncle, Jimmy, also were NFL punters in the 1980s. The Colquitt family has combined for four Super Bowl victories.

The Chiefs have punters Tyler Newsome and Tommy Townsend on their roster.