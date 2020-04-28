The then-San Diego Chargers selected D.J. Fluker in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, he has appeared in 92 career games with 88 starts. File Photo by Rich Kane/UPI | License Photo

April 28 (UPI) -- Veteran offensive lineman D.J. Fluker agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

The agreement comes two days after the Seattle Seahawks released Fluker. ESPN and NFL Media confirmed the deal, which is contingent on him passing a physical.

Fluker, 29, started 14 games at right guard for the Seahawks in 2019. He signed with Seattle in 2018 after one season with the New York Giants. Before joining the Giants, he spent his first four years in the NFL with the then-San Diego Chargers.

In two seasons with the Seahawks, Fluker appeared in 24 games and made 23 starts. He missed eight games because of injuries.

Former Ravens guard Marshal Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, retired this off-season, creating a large gap on the right side of Baltimore's offensive line.

Fluker, the No. 11 overall pick by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft, will be the most experienced player competing for Yanda's spot. Since entering the league, Fluker has appeared in 92 career games with 88 starts.

Ben Powers, a fourth-round pick in 2019, as well as two selections from this year's draft -- third-rounder Tyre Phillips and fourth-rounder Ben Bredeson -- also are vying for the spot.

The Ravens fielded one of the top offensive lines in the NFL last season. Baltimore rushed for a league-record 3,296 yards and finished second in Pro Football Focus' rankings at the end of the regular season.