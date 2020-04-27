April 27 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran offensive tackle D.J. Fluker.

Fluker announced his release Sunday on social media. The seven-year veteran started 14 games last season for Seattle. Fluker, 29, signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Seahawks last off-season.

"I was released by the Seahawks today," Fluker wrote Sunday on social media. "Couple of things: I am not upset, or hurt. This is a business and one that I've been in for a while.

"I want to thank John [Seahawks general manager John Schneider] and Pete [coach Pete Carroll] for their very thoughtful calls. Stay safe, be kind and I love y'all. Thank you, Seattle."

The 6-foot-5, 342-pound offensive lineman was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. Fluker played his first four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers. He signed with the New York Giants before the 2017 season but spent most of that campaign on injured reserve. Fluker signed with the Seahawks before the 2018 season.

The veteran tackle has appeared in 92 games and has 88 career starts.

The Seahawks cleared more than $3.5 million off the salary cap when they released Fluker. Sources told The Athletic and ESPN that the Seahawks also plan to release center Justin Britt. That move would clear an additional $8.5 million off the salary cap, for a total cap savings of more than $12 million.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson commented on both moves with social media posts.

"In life, we all meet people who we get to spend time with and talk life and compete to be the best in the world with," Wilson wrote. "Well J.B. [Britt], thanks for all the focus and hard work and love you brought to the game.

"You laid it on the line for many years together and I will be forever grateful for your work ethic, passion and love for the game, but most importantly others. Although I wish we could keep celebrating in the end zone together and I wish it could be longer, the reality is your best days are ahead of you. Go be who you are destined to be. I'm grateful God put you in my life and I can't wait to watch the rest of your journey."

The Seahawks will have a revamped offensive line in 2020. Tackles Germain Ifedi and George Fant left the team in free agency. The Seahawks also picked right guard Damien Lewis out of LSU in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Seahawks signed center B.J. Finney, guard Chance Warmack, tackles Cedric Ogbuehi and Brandon Shell in free agency.