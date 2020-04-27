Former Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) will wear the No. 85 next season after former Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eiffert wore the number last season for the AFC North franchise. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 27 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Bengals rookie Tee Higgins will wear jersey No. 85 in 2020. Bengals legend Chad Johnson said he approves of the former Clemson star's choice to wear his old number.

"85 me. WhoDey," Higgins tweeted Sunday, in reference to the Bengals' team chant.

The Bengals selected Higgins with the first pick of the second round Friday in the 2020 NFL Draft. Johnson tweeted about his frustration with teams who chose not to draft Higgins in the first round Thursday prior to the Bengals' second-day selection. He also called Higgins a "game changing player."

Johnson, 42, wore No. 85 for 10 seasons in Cincinnati. Higgins wore No. 5 at Clemson and grew up as a Bengals fan. Johnson tweeted about Higgins several times during the draft. He also retweeted Higgins' post about his choice to wear No. 85 in Cincinnati.

"Congrats young boul, first order of business, me, you at McDonald's in Covington, Ky., to talk football," Johnson tweeted after Higgins was drafted.

Higgins is also a fan of wide receiver A.J. Green and said he models his game after the Bengals star.

"Just getting a call from my favorite team in the NFL is surreal," Higgins told reporters. "Being able to call myself a Cincinnati Bengal is crazy."

Higgins will join a packed wide receivers room in Cincinnati. The Bengals have Tyler Boyd and former first-round pick John Ross on their wide receiver depth chart, in addition to Green and Higgins.