Former Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the top players available before the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- Star running back prospects J.K. Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift are among the best players available for the second day of the 2020 NFL Draft, which airs Friday on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

Thursday's first round included just one running back, with former LSU star Clyde Edwards-Helaire going to the Kansas City Chiefs as the No. 32 pick. Four quarterbacks and six wide receivers were selected in the first round.

The second- and third- round broadcast starts at 7 p.m. EDT. The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick of the second round.

Dobbins, Taylor and Swift each had an outside shot of being picked in the first round, but teams chose to focus on other positions.

Dobbins and Taylor tied for the third-most rushing yards in the country last season, with 2,003 yards at Ohio State and Wisconsin, respectively. Utah's Zack Moss and Florida State's Cam Akers also are among the top running backs available.

Say nomore— SWIFT (@DAndreSwift) April 24, 2020

The Bengals are not expected to select a running back with the first pick of the second round, but plenty of stellar prospects are available from other positions.

Top prospects for second, third rounds

Quarterback: Oklahoma's Jalen Hurts, Washington's Jacob Eason, Georgia's Jake Fromm

Running back: Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, Georgia's D'Andre Swift, Utah's Zack Moss, Florida State's Cam Akers

Wide receiver: Clemson's Tee Higgins, Colorado's Laviska Shenault, Baylor's Denzel Mims, Penn State's K.J. Hamler, Florida's Van Jefferson, Notre Dame's Chase Claypool, USC's Michael Pittman Jr.

Tight end: Notre Dame's Cole Kmet

Safety: Alabama's Xavier McKinney, LSU's Grant Delpit, Minnesota's Antoine Winfield Jr., Lenoir-Rhyne's Kyle Dugger

Cornerback: Utah's Jaylon Johnson, LSU's Kristian Fulton, Alabama's Trevon Diggs

Linebacker: Wisconsin's Zack Baun, Southern Illinois' Jeremy Chinn, Wyoming's Logan Wilson, Michigan's Josh Uche, Mississippi State LB Willie Gay Jr.

Edge rusher: Iowa's A.J. Epenesa, Penn State's Yetur Gross-Matos, Auburn's Marlon Davidson

Defensive tackle: TCU's Ross Blacklock, Texas A&M's Justin Madubuike

Offensive line: Houston OT Joshua Jones, LSU C Lloyd Cushenberry, Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland, Louisiana-Lafayette OT Robert Hunt, Temple C Matt Hennessy, LSU OT Saahdiq Charles