April 24 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Jordan Love said he isn't sure how it will work when he reports to the Green Bay Packers to be Aaron Rodgers' backup after being picked in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Love's selection shocked analysts and fans Thursday due to Rodgers' reputation as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks. Love was a fringe first-round prospect before the Packers snagged the former Utah State quarterback at pick No. 26. The Packers traded up from the No. 30 pick to ensure Love's services, despite needs at other positions, like wide receiver.

Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst said after the pick that he hadn't spoken to Rodgers yet. Gutenkunst said the move was "the best decision for the Packers." He also called Rodgers the "best quarterback" in the NFL.

Love is considered a raw talent and will likely have plenty of time to develop under Rodgers. He completed 61.9 percent of his throws for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in 13 games last season. Love threw 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 13 games in 2018.

He has been compared to Blake Bortles, Jay Cutler and Patrick Mahomes, among other current and former NFL quarterbacks. Love said he will be an eager student under the two-time NFL MVP and 2011 Super Bowl champion. But he isn't sure how he will be received by the All-Pro gunslinger.

"Yeah, I mean I'm not sure how that's going to work," Love told ESPN. "I'm going to get back here and learn as much as I can from Aaron. He's an amazing player and I know I'm going to learn a lot from him.

"I'm not sure how that situation is going to work but like I said I'm just excited to be behind him and do whatever the team needs when I'm [called] upon."

Rodgers completed 62 percent of his throws for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and four interceptions in 16 starts last season. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection led the Packers to a 13-3 record and NFC North division title.