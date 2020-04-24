The Dallas Cowboys announced the death of Dak Prescott's brother, Jace, Thursday night during the first round of the NFL Draft. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Jace Prescott, the brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, has died at the age of 31.

The Dallas Cowboys announced Jace's death in a statement during the NFL Draft Thursday night. The cause of death was not disclosed.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today," the statement said. "The loss of Tad and Dak's brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

Jace was an offensive lineman for four years at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La.

"Great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute," Northwestern State University Athletic Director Greg Burke tweeted. "Remember at Texas State, after they kicked a field goal in overtime, we ran the ball six straight times behind Jace and our offensive tackle to win the game."

Dak's mother Peggy died of colon cancer in 2013. The three Prescott brothers, Dak, Tad and Jace, appeared together in a 2019 commercial for Campbell's Chunky Soup.

"We are so saddened that Dak has lost his brother," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said. "We want him to help him get through this time. Whatever we can do to help him get through this tough time. When you're young, and Dak is young, death is really hard to understand to think about or live with. I have a particular sensitively to players when they have a tragedy."

Jace is survived by Dak, Tad, sister Natalie and father Nathaniel Prescott.