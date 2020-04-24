Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said he lost his Internet connection and his TV went off minutes before the first pick was selected in Thursday's virtual 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio had a brief scare with an Internet outage minutes before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luckily, Fangio's Internet returned in time for the Broncos to select former Alabama star Jerry Jeudy with the No. 15 overall pick.

"About five minutes before the draft started everything went out in my house,'' Fangio told reporters Thursday. "Not the power, all the Internet. My TV wasn't working. Everything froze up.''

Broncos senior vice president of information technology Russ Trainor was stationed at Fangio's house to assist Fangio after the mishap. Fangio also called his cable and Internet provider to come to his house to fix the problem.

NFL coaches and front office executives made draft picks from their homes Thursday and will continue to do so for the remainder of the unprecedented draft due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think Vic's Internet went out or almost went out early ... but other than that it actually went pretty smoothly,'' Broncos general manager John Elway said.

"As everybody got more comfortable with it, with the trade talks and the different people that were calling, people [just] got more comfortable with it. So it actually went rather smoothly.''

Reports of bandwidth issues and technical glitches surfaced Monday after the league conducted a virtual draft rehearsal. Thursday's four-hour main event did not have any noticeable glitches for viewers.

The Broncos have the No. 46 overall pick in the second round. Denver has three picks in the third round. The Broncos finished 7-9 last season.