April 24 (UPI) -- One day removed from adding star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals selected ex-Clemson receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round of the virtual 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.
Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU last season, faced off against Higgins and Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. Now, the duo will head to Cincinnati and join an offense that already consists of Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon.
The Indianapolis Colts picked USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr., the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman Sr., with the second pick in Round 2.
The Detroit Lions chose Georgia star running back D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the draft. The New York Giants took Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney at No. 36 overall.
The New England Patriots, making their first selection in this year's draft after trading away their first-round choice Thursday, picked Lenoir-Rhyne University defensive back Kyle Dugger with the fifth pick in the second round. Dugger is the first Division II defensive back to be selected in the first three rounds since Danieal Manning in 2006.
The Carolina Panthers selected Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos with the sixth pick of the second round. The Miami Dolphins added another offensive lineman to protect new franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, picking Louisiana guard Robert Hunt at No. 39.
TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock went to the Houston Texans with the 40th overall pick. The Cleveland Browns traded the No. 41 pick to the Colts, who selected Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor.
With the 53rd pick in the draft, the Eagles selected former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Former Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa went to the Buffalo Bills at No. 54.
The Bengals kicked off the third round by selecting Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson with the No. 65 overall pick. The Redskins took versatile receiver Antonio Gibson out of Memphis at No. 66.
The Las Vegas Raiders had back-to-back third-round picks at Nos. 80 and 81. The team used both selections on wide receivers, adding Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards.
The Los Angeles Rams and Patriots each took Alabama linebackers in the middle of the third. The Rams grabbed Terrell Lewis, while Anfernee Jennings went to the Patriots.
Much like the first round of the draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks from his home while the top prospects sat with their families and friends in their houses. The annual public player selection process originally was planned to take place in Las Vegas but was moved to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
2020 NFL Draft Round 2 results:
33. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
34. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC
35. Detroit Lions: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
36. New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
37. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
38. Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State
39. Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana
40. Houston Texans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU
41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland Browns): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
43. Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts): Grant Delpit, S, LSU
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota
46. Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State
47. Atlanta Falcons: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn
48. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee
49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
50. Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
51. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
52. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State
53. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
54. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa
55. Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State
56. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama
57. Los Angeles Rams: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida
58. Minnesota Vikings: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
59. New York Jets: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
60. New England Patriots (from Baltimore Ravens): Josh Uche, DE, Michigan
61. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
62. Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State
64. Carolina Panthers (from Seattle Seahawks): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
2020 NFL Draft Round 3 results:
65. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming
66. Washington Redskins: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis
67. Detroit Lions: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame
68. New York Jets (from New York Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California
69. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina Panthers): Damien Lewis, OG, LSU
70. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Jones, S, Texas
71. Baltimore Ravens (from Los Angeles Chargers): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M
72. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
74. New Orleans Saints (from Cleveland Browns): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin
75. Detroit Lions (from Indianapolis Colts): Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt
77. Denver Broncos: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa
78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple
79. New York Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
80. Las Vegas Raiders: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky
81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
82. Dallas Cowboys: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma
83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU
84. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama
85. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah
86. Buffalo Bills: Zack Moss, RB, Utah
87. New England Patriots: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama
88. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri
89. Minnesota Vikings: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
90. Houston Texans: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida
91. New England Patriots (from Seattle Seahawks): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA
92. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas
93. Tennessee Titans: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State
94. Green Bay Packers: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
95. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas
96. Kansas City Chiefs: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU
97. Cleveland Browns: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU
98. Baltimore Ravens: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State
99. New York Giants: Matt Peart, OT, UConn
100. Las Vegas Raiders: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson
101. New England Patriots (from New York Jets): Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech
102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte
103. Philadelphia Eagles: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
104. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah
105. New Orleans Saints (from Minnesota Vikings): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton
106. Baltimore Ravens: Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State