Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) faced off against ex-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the national championship game last season. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- One day removed from adding star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals selected ex-Clemson receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round of the virtual 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU last season, faced off against Higgins and Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. Now, the duo will head to Cincinnati and join an offense that already consists of Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon.

The Indianapolis Colts picked USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr., the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman Sr., with the second pick in Round 2.

The Detroit Lions chose Georgia star running back D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the draft. The New York Giants took Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney at No. 36 overall.

The New England Patriots, making their first selection in this year's draft after trading away their first-round choice Thursday, picked Lenoir-Rhyne University defensive back Kyle Dugger with the fifth pick in the second round. Dugger is the first Division II defensive back to be selected in the first three rounds since Danieal Manning in 2006.

The Carolina Panthers selected Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos with the sixth pick of the second round. The Miami Dolphins added another offensive lineman to protect new franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, picking Louisiana guard Robert Hunt at No. 39.

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock went to the Houston Texans with the 40th overall pick. The Cleveland Browns traded the No. 41 pick to the Colts, who selected Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor.

With the 53rd pick in the draft, the Eagles selected former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Former Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa went to the Buffalo Bills at No. 54.

The Bengals kicked off the third round by selecting Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson with the No. 65 overall pick. The Redskins took versatile receiver Antonio Gibson out of Memphis at No. 66.

The Las Vegas Raiders had back-to-back third-round picks at Nos. 80 and 81. The team used both selections on wide receivers, adding Kentucky star Lynn Bowden Jr. and South Carolina's Bryan Edwards.

The Los Angeles Rams and Patriots each took Alabama linebackers in the middle of the third. The Rams grabbed Terrell Lewis, while Anfernee Jennings went to the Patriots.

Much like the first round of the draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks from his home while the top prospects sat with their families and friends in their houses. The annual public player selection process originally was planned to take place in Las Vegas but was moved to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 NFL Draft Round 2 results:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

34. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

35. Detroit Lions: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

36. New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

37. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

38. Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

39. Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana

40. Houston Texans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland Browns): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

43. Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

46. Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

47. Atlanta Falcons: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

48. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

50. Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

51. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

52. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

54. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

55. Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

56. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

57. Los Angeles Rams: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

58. Minnesota Vikings: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

59. New York Jets: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

60. New England Patriots (from Baltimore Ravens): Josh Uche, DE, Michigan

61. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

62. Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

64. Carolina Panthers (from Seattle Seahawks): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

2020 NFL Draft Round 3 results:

65. Cincinnati Bengals: Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming

66. Washington Redskins: Antonio Gibson, WR, Memphis

67. Detroit Lions: Julian Okwara, LB, Notre Dame

68. New York Jets (from New York Giants): Ashtyn Davis, S, California

69. Seattle Seahawks (from Carolina Panthers): Damien Lewis, OG, LSU

70. Miami Dolphins: Brandon Jones, S, Texas

71. Baltimore Ravens (from Los Angeles Chargers): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M

72. Arizona Cardinals: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

73. Jacksonville Jaguars: Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

74. New Orleans Saints (from Cleveland Browns): Zack Baun, LB, Wisconsin

75. Detroit Lions (from Indianapolis Colts): Jonah Jackson, OG, Ohio State

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt

77. Denver Broncos: Michael Ojemudia, CB, Iowa

78. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Hennessy, C, Temple

79. New York Jets: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida

80. Las Vegas Raiders: Lynn Bowden Jr., WR, Kentucky

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears): Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina

82. Dallas Cowboys: Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma

83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Lloyd Cushenberry III, C, LSU

84. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Lewis, LB, Alabama

85. Indianapolis Colts (from Philadelphia Eagles): Julian Blackmon, S, Utah

86. Buffalo Bills: Zack Moss, RB, Utah

87. New England Patriots: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

88. Cleveland Browns (from New Orleans Saints): Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri

89. Minnesota Vikings: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

90. Houston Texans: Jonathan Greenard, LB, Florida

91. New England Patriots (from Seattle Seahawks): Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA

92. Baltimore Ravens: Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

93. Tennessee Titans: Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State

94. Green Bay Packers: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati

95. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers): McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas

96. Kansas City Chiefs: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

97. Cleveland Browns: Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU

98. Baltimore Ravens: Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

99. New York Giants: Matt Peart, OT, UConn

100. Las Vegas Raiders: Tanner Muse, S, Clemson

101. New England Patriots (from New York Jets): Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech

102. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alex Highsmith, LB, Charlotte

103. Philadelphia Eagles: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado

104. Los Angeles Rams: Terrell Burgess, S, Utah

105. New Orleans Saints (from Minnesota Vikings): Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton

106. Baltimore Ravens: Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State