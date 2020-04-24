Former Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) faced off against ex-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow in the national championship game last season. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- One day removed from adding star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals selected ex-Clemson receiver Tee Higgins with the first pick in the second round of the virtual 2020 NFL Draft on Friday.

Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU last season, faced off against Higgins and Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship game. Now, the duo will head to Cincinnati and join an offense that already consists of Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon.

The Indianapolis Colts picked USC wideout Michael Pittman Jr., the son of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Michael Pittman Sr., with the second pick in Round 2.

The Detroit Lions chose Georgia star running back D'Andre Swift with the No. 35 overall pick in the draft. The New York Giants took Alabama defensive back Xavier McKinney at No. 36 overall.

The New England Patriots, making their first selection in this year's draft after trading away their first-round choice Thursday, picked Lenoir-Rhyne University defensive back Kyle Dugger with the fifth pick in the second round. Dugger is the first Division II defensive back to be selected in the first three rounds since Danieal Manning in 2006.

The Carolina Panthers selected Penn State defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos with the sixth pick of the second round. The Miami Dolphins added another offensive lineman to protect new franchise quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, picking Louisiana guard Robert Hunt at No. 39.

TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock went to the Houston Texans with the 40th overall pick. The Cleveland Browns traded the No. 41 pick to the Colts, who selected Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor.

With the 53rd pick in the draft, the Eagles selected former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts. Former Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epensea went to the Buffalo Bills at No. 54.

Much like the first round of the draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced picks from his home while the top prospects sat with their families and friends in their houses. The annual public player selection process originally was planned to take place in Las Vegas but was moved to a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 NFL Draft Round 2 results:

33. Cincinnati Bengals: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

34. Indianapolis Colts: Michael Pittman Jr., WR, USC

35. Detroit Lions: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

36. New York Giants: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

37. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Chargers): Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

38. Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

39. Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, OG, Louisiana

40. Houston Texans: Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

41. Indianapolis Colts (from Cleveland Browns): Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

42. Jacksonville Jaguars: Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

43. Chicago Bears: Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame

44. Cleveland Browns (from Indianapolis Colts): Grant Delpit, S, LSU

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Antoine Winfield Jr., S, Minnesota

46. Denver Broncos: K.J. Hamler, WR, Penn State

47. Atlanta Falcons: Marlon Davidson, DL, Auburn

48. Seattle Seahawks: Darrell Taylor, DE, Tennessee

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

50. Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

51. Dallas Cowboys: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

52. Los Angeles Rams: Cam Akers, RB, Florida State

53. Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

54. Buffalo Bills: A.J. Epenesa, DL, Iowa

55. Baltimore Ravens: J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

56. Miami Dolphins: Raekwon Davis, DL, Alabama

57. Los Angeles Rams: Van Jefferson, WR, Florida

58. Minnesota Vikings: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

59. New York Jets: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

60. New England Patriots (from Baltimore Ravens): Josh Uche, DE, Michigan

61. Tennessee Titans: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

62. Green Bay Packers: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State

64. Carolina Panthers (from Seattle Seahawks): Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois