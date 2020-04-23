The Miami Dolphins were one of the teams to give former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a passing grade on a physical performed in February at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Some of the Miami Dolphins' medical concerns regarding Tua Tagovailoa were likely silenced after the former Alabama quarterback passed a physical facilitated by the team.

League sources told the Miami Herald and NFL Network Tagovailoa passed the medical examination in February at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Tagovailoa sustained season-ending hip injuries in November. He did not work out at the combine or have a pro day but has posted videos of himself on the run and throwing.

He has also declared himself 100 percent recovered after surgery on the hip. He was medically cleared for all football activity March 9.

Tagovailoa had a medical recheck -- with all 32 teams providing input on what tests they wanted to see performed -- in early April in Nashville. His representatives -- Steinberg Sports and Entertainment -- said the results of the exams were "overwhelmingly positive" and shared with all NFL teams.

Tagovailoa or former Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will likely be the second quarterback selected Thursday in the 2020 NFL Draft. Former LSU star Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa and Herbert have been mostly linked to the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, who own the No. 5 and No. 6 picks, respectively.

Both quarterbacks are expected to be top 10 selections. Oddsmakers suggest both players will be picked in the top six.

Tagovailoa was considered a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick in the draft before the 2019-20 season and prior to his injury. Reports surfaced in early April that Tagovailoa failed at least one physical at the combine, but his agent later called teams' injury concerns "overblown."

"[His doctors] have been very clear that Tua's health is fine," Leigh Steinberg told 790 The Ticket. "There's no recurrence that's going to happen here. ... These health concerns are overblown."

NFL teams have not been able to examine, work out and converse with players in typical in-person fashion this off-season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prospects were not allowed to visit team facilities in the month before the draft. Team doctors and trainers also were not allowed to examine the prospects privately due to new league rules in response to the outbreak.

The draft will be conducted virtually.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft starts at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and airs on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.