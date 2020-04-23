April 23 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree signed his franchise tender, the team announced Thursday.

Dupree will earn a guaranteed salary of about $15.8 million in 2020 under the tag. He is set to have the second-largest salary-cap hit for the Steelers this season, trailing only quarterback Ben Roethlisberger ($23.75 million).

The former first-round pick can negotiate a long-term contract with the Steelers until the July 15 deadline. If no agreement is reached before that deadline passes, Dupree would have to play the 2020 campaign under the one-year tag.

The Steelers selected Dupree with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. The edge rusher became a regular starter in the last three years of his rookie contract, putting together a career year in 2019 after the Steelers picked up his fifth-year option.

Alongside T.J. Watt, Dupree recorded a career-best 11.5 sacks along with 16 tackles for losses and 17 quarterback hits last season. He also racked up four forced fumbles.

Since entering the league, Dupree has notched 200 total tackles, 31.5 sacks, one interception and nine passes defensed in 70 career games with the Steelers.