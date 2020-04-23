NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the news during the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Las Vegas will play host to the 2022 NFL Draft, league commissioner Roger Goodell announced Thursday.

Goodell revealed the 2022 draft location during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which was conducted virtually for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm pleased to announce that Las Vegas will host the 2022 NFL Draft, where we look forward to holding an even bigger and better event than we could have ever imagined this year," Goodell said. "Congratulations to Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, the Raiders' organization and Raider Nation."

This year's draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas ahead of the Raiders' inaugural season in their new city after relocating from Oakland. However, the COVID-19 outbreak forced the league to change to a virtual format.

"We're thrilled the NFL has given us the opportunity to host the draft in Las Vegas in 2022," said Steve Hill, CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "While disappointed we were unable to bring this exciting event to life this year, we plan to make the 87th annual NFL Draft an ONLY VEGAS experience football fans will never forget."

The location plans previously announced for the 2020 draft will remain in place for the 2022 event, according to the team. Additional concepts for the 2022 draft will be revealed at a later date.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be held in Cleveland.