Joe Burrow will join veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's unprecedented virtual 2020 NFL Draft.

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his throws for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019-2020 for the national champion Tigers. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner had been widely expected to be the first player drafted.

The Bengals earned the top pick after posting league-worst 2-14 record last season. Cincinnati still has veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on its roster, but the Bengals are expected to groom Burrow into a long-term starter.

Burrow joins a Bengals team that had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. The 2019-2020 Bengals scored just 17.4 points and had a turnover differential of negative-14.

Former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the next quarterbacks expected to be picked in the draft. The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are the next teams in the draft order with an obvious need at the position.

The Dolphins have the most picks in the first round, with selections 5, 18 and 26. The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars each have two first-round picks.

The Washington Redskins now are on the clock.

2020 NFL Draft order

1. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs