April 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals selected former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday's unprecedented virtual 2020 NFL Draft.
Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his throws for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019-2020 for the national champion Tigers. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner had been widely expected to be the first player drafted.
The Bengals earned the top pick after posting league-worst 2-14 record last season. Cincinnati still has veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on its roster, but the Bengals are expected to groom Burrow into a long-term starter.
Burrow joins a Bengals team that had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season. The 2019-2020 Bengals scored just 17.4 points and had a turnover differential of negative-14.
Former Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the next quarterbacks expected to be picked in the draft. The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers are the next teams in the draft order with an obvious need at the position.
The Dolphins have the most picks in the first round, with selections 5, 18 and 26. The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars each have two first-round picks.
The Washington Redskins now are on the clock.
2020 NFL Draft order
1. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow
2. Washington Redskins
5. Miami Dolphins
6. Los Angeles Chargers
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. New York Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins
19. Las Vegas Raiders
20. Jacksonville Jaguars
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
31. San Francisco 49ers