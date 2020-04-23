Former Ohio State Buckeyes DE Chase Young was the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's virtual 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) was the second quarterback selected in the first round of Thursday's virtual 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Joe Burrow will join veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa were the first quarterbacks selected in Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow -- the No. 1 overall pick -- will play for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Miami Dolphins picked Tagovailoa at No. 5.

"To jump to the No. 1 overall pick is crazy," Burrow said. "It's a dream come true."

The Southeastern Conference broke its own record for players drafted in the first round, with 15 players picked. Burrow was one of five LSU players taken in the round. Four quarterbacks and six wide receivers were selected, and four trades were completed.

Ohio State teammates Chase Young and Jeff Okudah went with the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks, respectively. Young will play for the Washington Redskins, while Okudah is headed to the Detroit Lions.

"It's time to go to work and get back on my horse. It's go time now," Young said.

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was the No. 4 overall pick. Thomas is headed to the New York Giants. Former Oregon star Justin Herbert was drafted immediately after Tagovailoa. Herbert will suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers.

"This has been my entire family's dream," Tagovailoa said of being drafted. "I'm blessed to say that I carry all of them here with me."

The Carolina Panthers took Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals picked Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall.

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 9 pick. The Cleveland Browns rounded out the top-10 picks with Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

The top college prospects sat with their families while at home during the unprecedented virtual draft. The annual public player selection process initially had been planned for Las Vegas, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raiders made their first-ever draft selection as the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 when they chose Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers made the first trade of the draft. Tampa Bay selected Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs with the No. 13 pick. The 49ers took South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw with the next pick.

The New England Patriots also made a trade in the first round. The Chargers acquired the Patriots' No. 23 overall pick in the swap and selected Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray. The 49ers were involved in another trade later in the round. San Francisco picked up the No. 25 overall pick from the Minnesota Vikings and drafted Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The Miami Dolphins traded their No. 26 pick to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the pick.

The second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft start at 7 p.m. EDT Friday and air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC.

2020 NFL Round 1 Draft results

1. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

2. Washington Redskins: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young

3. Detroit Lions: Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah

4. New York Giants: Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

5. Miami Dolphins: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert

7. Carolina Panthers: Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown

8. Arizona Cardinals: Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson

10. Cleveland Browns: Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

11. New York Jets: Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (traded from San Francisco 49ers): Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

14. San Francisco 49ers (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw

15. Denver Broncos: Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

16. Atlanta Falcons: Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell

17. Dallas Cowboys: Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

18. Miami Dolphins: USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: LSU edge K'Lavon Chaisson

21. Philadelphia Eagles: TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor

22. Minnesota Vikings: LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson

23. Los Angeles Chargers (trade from New England Patriots): Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray

24. New Orleans Saints: Michigan center Cesar Ruiz

25. San Francisco 49ers (trade from Minnesota Vikings): Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk

26. Green Bay Packers (trade from Miami Dolphins): Utah State quarterback Jordan Love

27. Seattle Seahawks: Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks

28. Baltimore Ravens: LSU linebacker Patrick Queen

29. Tennessee Titans: Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson

30. Miami Dolphins (trade from Green Bay Packers): Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene

31. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers): TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney

32. Kansas City Chiefs: LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire