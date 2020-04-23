Former Ohio State Buckeyes DE Chase Young was the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday's virtual 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (L) was the second quarterback selected in the first round of Thursday's virtual 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Joe Burrow will join veteran quarterback Andy Dalton on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa were the first quarterbacks selected in Thursday's 2020 NFL Draft. Burrow -- the No. 1 overall pick -- will play for the Cincinnati Bengals. The Miami Dolphins picked Tagovailoa at No. 5.

"To jump to the No. 1 overall pick is crazy," Burrow said. "It's a dream come true."

Ohio State teammates Chase Young and Jeff Okudah went with the No. 2 and No. 3 overall picks, respectively. Young will play for the Washington Redskins, while Okudah is headed to the Detroit Lions.

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas was the No. 4 overall pick. Thomas is headed to the New York Giants. Former Oregon star Justin Herbert was drafted immediately after Tagovailoa. Herbert will suit up for the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Carolina Panthers took Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown with the No. 7 overall pick. The Arizona Cardinals picked Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall.

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson went to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 9 pick. The Cleveland Browns rounded out the top-10 picks with Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills.

"We were steadfast in who were going to take," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said of Burrow. "We believed in the guy. There was nothing that could make us trade the pick away."

Burrow completed 76.3 percent of his throws for 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2019-2020 for the national champion Tigers. The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner had been widely expected to be the first player drafted.

The top college prospects sat with their families while at home during the unprecedented virtual draft. The annual public player selection process initially had been planned for Las Vegas, but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Raiders made their first-ever draft selection as the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 12 when they chose Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III.

The Dolphins have the most picks in the first round, with selections 5, 18 and 26. The San Francisco 49ers and Jacksonville Jaguars each have two first-round picks.

The San Francisco 49ers now are on the clock.

2020 NFL Draft results

1. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU quarterback Joe Burrow

2. Washington Redskins: Ohio State defensive end Chase Young

3. Detroit Lions: Ohio State defensive back Jeffrey Okudah

4. New York Giants: Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

5. Miami Dolphins: Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert

7. Carolina Panthers: Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown

8. Arizona Cardinals: Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson

10. Cleveland Browns: Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

11. New York Jets: Louisville offensive tackle Mekhi Becton

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III

13. San Francisco 49ers

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins

19. Las Vegas Raiders

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs