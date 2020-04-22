Former Bears tight end Trey Burton was released by Chicago last week after two seasons with the team. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts signed former Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton, the team announced Wednesday.

Burton, who was released by the Bears last week after two seasons with the team, reunites with Colts head coach Frank Reich in Indianapolis. Reich served as the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator when Burton played for the Eagles.

Burton is viewed as a potential replacement for Pro Bowl tight end Eric Ebron, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this off-season after spending the past two seasons with the Colts. Ebron ended last season on injured reserve after announcing that he was having season-ending ankle surgery in late November.

Burton provides the Colts with another veteran pass-catching threat in Reich's offense. Burton is expected to compete with Jack Doyle for the No. 1 spot on the depth chart in the 2020 season.

The former University of Florida pass-catcher played only eight games last season because of a season-ending calf injury. He also underwent hip surgery to address a labrum issue in December. He finished the 2019 campaign with only 14 catches for 84 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite the recent hip procedure, Burton is expected to be ready before training camp, according to ESPN.

The Eagles signed Burton as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2014. In 85 career games between the Eagles and Bears, he has recorded 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns.