April 22 (UPI) -- Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Percy Harvin wants to return to the NFL.

Harvin's agent, Alvin Keels, confirmed the move Wednesday on social media. Keels has spoken to NFL teams about Harvin. The veteran wide receiver and kick returner never officially retired from the NFL.

"I thought I was done, but that itch came back," Harvin told ESPN.

Harvin, 31, entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft. The Florida product had 790 yards and six touchdowns on 60 catches in 2009, when he won Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Harvin also had two kick returns for touchdowns as a rookie.

He was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 before another trade to the New York Jets in 2014. Harvin played his last two seasons for the Buffalo Bills. Harvin is listed as a 5-foot-11, 200-pound wide receiver on Pro Football Reference, but told ESPN he now weighs 185 pounds.

ESPN also obtained workout footage of Harvin, who said he trains with a former Olympian.

The wide receiver had his best season in 2011 with the Vikings. Harvin hauled in 87 catches for 967 yards and six scores that season. He also had a kick return for a score in 2011.

Harvin won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

He was one of the league's best kick returners at certain stages of his previous NFL tenure. He averaged 27.2 yards per return. Harvin's five kick returns for touchdowns rank fifth in NFL history.