April 21 (UPI) -- San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said he is involved in ongoing trade talks with other teams for wide receiver Marquise Goodwin.

Lynch spoke about the 49ers wide receiver Monday during a conference call with reporters. The 49ers general manager also said a completed trade has been "close a couple times."

Goodwin, 29, joined the 49ers in 2017. He signed a three-year, $20.3 million contract extension in 2018. The seven-year veteran had 12 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown in nine games last season while limited by knee and foot injuries.

Lynch said several true and untrue rumors have surfaced about potential trades with 49ers players, but he only felt "comfortable" to talk about Goodwin. He also left open the possibility for Goodwin to return in 2020.

"There's also a scenario where Marquise can help us," Lynch said. "He brings a lot to the table. We have been in discussions. It came close a couple of times.

"There's a lot of different aspects to being able to close these deals and he's a guy, because we know he has value, we continue to hang on and we'll see if something happens here as we approach [the NFL Draft].

"Oftentimes, [player moves happen] when there's a deadline or something that causes them to happen and I think the draft is often one of those things.

"So, Marquise is the one guy out of that group that you mentioned where there's active discussions going on. The other guys we love and are really looking forward to playing with moving forward."

Lynch also said it's possible the 49ers could trade some picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. San Francisco has picks 13 and 31 in the first round.

The 49ers lost wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders in free agency this off-season to the New Orleans Saints. Deebo Samuel, Richie James, Dante Pettis, Jalen Hurd and Kendrick Bourne would top their depth chart at wide receiver if they trade Goodwin.