NFL front offices are concerned about Tua Tagovailoa's injury history, but the Miami Dolphins are likely to pick the former Alabama star at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Alex Butler/UPI

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Alabama star Jerry Jeudy (L) could be the first wide receiver selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Ken Levine/UPI | License Photo

April 21 (UPI) -- Former LSU star Joe Burrow most likely will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. How the rest of the draft unfolds remains unclear.

My latest mock draft includes Ohio State stars Chase Young and Jeff Okudah coming off the board immediately after Burrow.

I expect the Miami Dolphins to take the biggest risk in the first round by snatching Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5, despite his injury history in college.

My first round picks include three quarterbacks, one running back, six wide receivers, seven offensive linemen and 15 defensive players. I also expect several trades.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. EDT Thursday and will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. The draft ends Saturday.

2020 NFL Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU QB Joe Burrow

Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin: "What we believe and what we know is that [Burrow has] real leadership qualities. He's got real football intellect. I think the game is extremely important to him. He loves the challenge of the preparation, which is a mark of a lot of good players. You've really got to love the grind in preparing for a game and there is a grind. You have to really thrive off of that. Those traits come across when you visit with Joe."

2. Washington Redskins: Ohio State DE Chase Young

Redskins VP of player personnel Kyle Smith: "We're the first of 32 teams that has three potential options: moving up, moving back or taking a pick. [Young] is obviously one of a lot of players. It's a good draft. There are a lot of really good players that will be in consideration."

3. Detroit Lions: Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah

Lions GM Bob Quinn: "With the No. 3 pick, or wherever we end up picking, the idea is to get an impactful player. I think if there's a number of players up in that top of the draft that we feel good about, we'll see what happens Thursday, but I feel like that's the goal."

4. New York Giants: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons

5. Miami Dolphins: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins GM Chris Grier on drafting players with injury history: "Historically, it can go all over the place. You always want the talent. You also talk about the kid -- the person and his work ethic. You do look at injuries. It is a factor [depending on] the position he plays. Every decision has to be weighed with that."

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Oregon QB Justin Herbert

7. Carolina Panthers: Auburn DT Derrick Brown

8. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama OT Jedrick Willis

9. Jacksonville Jaguars: Louisville OT Mekhi Becton

10. Cleveland Browns: Iowa OT Tristan Wirfs

Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta: "We are very open-minded. We have moved [traded] down in the past. We have also moved up in the past. I wouldn't really put anything past us."

11. New York Jets: Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy

12. Las Vegas Raiders: Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb

13. Philadelphia Eagles (projected trade from San Francisco 49ers): Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III

Eagles GM Howie Roseman: "You just don't want to get into a situation where then you force things. Obviously, it's human nature to you see a hole on your roster or see a position that you want to upgrade and feel like you just are going to use this opportunity to do just that, but you don't want to compound the problem by making a pick that doesn't really help."

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Georgia OT Andrew Thomas

15. Denver Broncos: Florida CB C.J. Henderson

16. Atlanta Falcons: South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw

17. Dallas Cowboys: LSU EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson

18. Miami Dolphins: Houston OT Joshua Jones

19. Las Vegas Raiders: Oklahoma LB Kenneth Murray

20. Jacksonville Jaguars: Penn State EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos

21. San Francisco 49ers (trade from Eagles): Clemson CB A.J. Terrell

22. Minnesota Vikings: Utah CB Jaylon Johnson

23. New England Patriots: Iowa DE A.J. Epenesa

Patriots coach Bill Belichick: "We evaluate everything we do and are always trying to learn from every situation to improve. We've done that every year since I've been here."

24. New Orleans Saints: LSU LB Patrick Queen

25. Minnesota Vikings: LSU WR Justin Jefferson

26. Green Bay Packers (Trade from Dolphins): Clemson WR Tee Higgins

27. Seattle Seahawks: USC OT Austin Jackson

28. Baltimore Ravens: Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

29. Tennessee Titans: LSU CB Kristian Fulton

30. Miami Dolphins (Trade from Packers): Georgia RB D'Andre Swift

31. San Francisco 49ers: TCU DT Ross Blacklock

32. Kansas City Chiefs: Michigan C Cesar Ruiz