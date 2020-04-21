April 21 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers revealed their new look for the 2020 season Tuesday, becoming the latest NFL team to unveil new uniforms this off-season.

The Chargers' updated attire, which pays homage to the franchise's AFL roots, includes a signature powder blue, gold and white color scheme that has interchangeable pants and jerseys with white and powder blue socks.

The uniform design features a simplified bolt on the shoulders and pants, and numbers have been added to the helmets. The Chargers also unveiled an all-navy alternate that includes a navy bolt on the helmet.

The Chargers' enhanced look comes as the team prepares to finish their relocation from San Diego to Los Angeles. The Bolts temporarily played three seasons at Dignity Health Sports Park, but the franchise is scheduled to play the 2020 season at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers joined the Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts as teams that have revealed new threads this off-season. The Los Angeles Rams also are scheduled to unveil new uniforms before the start of the season.

The Rams released their updated color scheme and logos last month and are expected to reveal new uniforms after the 2020 NFL Draft.