April 20 (UPI) -- The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with former second-round pick and oft-injured wide receiver Marqise Lee, the team announced Monday.

Lee, who turned 28 in November, was scheduled to earn a base salary of $6.25 million and count $8.75 million against the cap in 2020, according to Spotrac. The Jaguars saved about $5.25 million by releasing Lee, but the franchise will absorb $3.5 million in dead money.

The Jaguars selected Lee in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of USC. The veteran wideout was a dynamic playmaker for Jacksonville in the 2016 season, posting career highs in receptions (63), receiving yards (851) and total touchdowns (five).

Lee followed up his breakout 2016 campaign with 56 catches for 702 yards and three receiving scores in 2017. His increased production over those two seasons landed him a four-year, $34 million contract with $16.5 million guaranteed.

Since signing that deal in March 2018, Lee has played in only six games and recorded three catches for 18 yards. He missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his left knee during the preseason.

Lee appeared in six of the Jaguars' first eight games last season, but a shoulder injury forced him to end the year on injured reserve. He also missed nine combined games in the 2014 and 2015 seasons and two games in 2017.

Since entering the league, Lee has notched 174 catches for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns in 59 career games with the Jaguars.

Jacksonville also announced the release of running back Taj McGowan on Monday.