April 20 (UPI) -- Former Baltimore Colts star linebacker Mike "Mad Dog" Curtis has died at the age of 77, the team announced.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed Curtis' death with a post on social media Monday.

"Rest in peace, Mike Curtis," Irsay wrote on Twitter. "One of the game's most legendary non-Hall-of-Famers. Ferocious on the field, a gentleman off the field."

Curtis, who was born March 27, 1943, in Rockville, Md., starred at Duke University before being selected with the No. 14 overall pick by the Colts in the 1965 NFL Draft. He was drafted as a fullback but eventually moved to linebacker.

Curtis was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time first-team All-Pro and AFC Defensive Player of the Year in 1970 with the Colts. During his 11 years with the franchise, he recorded 21 interceptions, including two that he returned for touchdowns, and eight fumble recoveries while starting 105 of the 125 games he appeared in.

Curtis' most memorable outing came in the Colts' win over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V on Jan. 17, 1971. With the game tied at 13 and only 1:09 remaining on the clock, Curtis intercepted Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton and returned it 13 yards to Dallas' 28-yard line.

The interception set up Jim O'Brien's game-winning field goal from 32 yards out to give the Colts their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history.

Curtis also played for the Seattle Seahawks (1976) and Washington Redskins (1977-78) in his 14-year career. He finished with 25 career interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.