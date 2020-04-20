Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon said his former Los Angeles Chargers teammates are talking trash to him this off-season, fueling his motivation to play against them in 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- New Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon says he is looking forward to facing his former team at least twice annually in the AFC West.

Gordon signed with the Broncos in March after he spent the first five years of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers. The two-time Pro Bowl selection will play on a two-year contract with Denver.

"Ah man, I'm looking forward to it," Gordon told SiriusXM NFL Radio when asked about facing the Chargers. "I'm definitely looking forward to it."

Gordon still communicates with his former Chargers teammates. He said they "talk trash" to him about future match-ups.

The Broncos are likely glad to have Gordon on their sideline after he piled up 805 yards from scrimmage against Denver in nine games when he played for the Chargers.

Gordon had 908 yards from scrimmage and nine touchdowns in 12 games last season after he sat out the first four games of the season for a contract holdout.

He scored a career-high 14 touchdowns in 12 games in 2018.

The veteran running back said the rivalry with the Chargers' division rival wasn't the "biggest" reason he decided to join the Broncos.

"It is what it is, I'll see them boys on Sunday," Gordon said.