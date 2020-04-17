Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (L) said he is excited for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after they acquired former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (R). File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger recently had some advice for Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on how to coach Tom Brady: "Don't screw it up."

Roethlisberger made the comments during an interview Thursday on Sirius NFL Radio. The Steelers star was teammates with Leftwich for four seasons before Leftwich retired and became an NFL assistant coach.

Leftwich worked under Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians as an intern and quarterbacks coach with the Arizona Cardinals before he was hired last off-season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator. He tutored Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston last season before the Buccaneers opted to pursue Brady in free agency.

Arians served as the Steelers' offensive coordinator when Leftwich and Roethlisberger were teammates.

"I was excited for [Brady] because I knew who he was going to play for in Bruce Arians. And he's going to enjoy the heck out of that because he was fun to play for," Roethlisberger said.

"I texted Byron and said, like, 'Hey, don't screw it up.' And he said, 'All I've got to do is get out of the way.' It's going to be good for him. I'm excited for all of them."

Roethlisberger is entering his 17th season with the Steelers. The six-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time Super Bowl champion missed 14 games last season due to an elbow injury.

The Buccaneers do not face the Steelers during the 2020 regular season.