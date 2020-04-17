April 17 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have re-signed kicker Daniel Carlson.

Carlson signed the one-year pact on Thursday. The Raiders also claimed tight end Paul Butler off waivers from the Detroit Lions and signed quarterback Nathan Peterman and offensive tackle David Sharpe. The Raiders signed defensive backs D.J. Killings and Dallin Leavitt to exclusive rights tenders.

Carlson made a career-low 73.1 percent of his field goal attempts in 16 games last season. The two-year veteran made 81 percent of his attempts in 12 games in 2018 while he split the season between the Minnesota Vikings and Raiders.

The Auburn product entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Vikings released Carlson during the 2018 season before he was signed by the Raiders about a month later.

Carlson has made 36 of 47 career field goal attempts. He has hit 3 of 5 attempts from 50 yards or longer and 15 of 22 attempts from 40 to 49 yards. Carlson has made 58 of 60 extra point attempts in 28 games in his NFL career.