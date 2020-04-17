Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton (80) played only eight games last season due to a season-ending calf injury. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bears parted ways with veteran tight end Trey Burton after only two seasons, the team announced Friday.

Burton, 28, signed a four-year deal with the Bears before the 2018 season that contained $22 million in guarantees, according to Spotrac.

Burton played only eight games last season because of a season-ending calf injury. He also underwent hip surgery to address a labrum issue in December. He finished the 2019 season with only 14 catches for 84 yards and no touchdowns.

Despite the recent hip procedure, Burton is expected to be ready before training camp, according to ESPN.

During his first season with the Bears, Burton started all 16 regular-season games and set career highs in catches (54), receiving yards (569) and touchdowns (six). He was a surprise inactive for Chicago's wild-card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a groin ailment.

Burton later had sports hernia surgery before the 2019 campaign, but he was recovering slowly and experienced a setback in training camp.

We have signed four players to one-year contracts - OL Jason Spriggs, K Ramiz Ahmed, OL Rashaad Coward and TE J.P. Holtz. We have released TE Trey Burton. DETAILS.— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 17, 2020

The Eagles signed Burton as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2014. In 85 career games between the Eagles and Bears, he has recorded 131 receptions for 1,282 yards and 12 touchdowns.