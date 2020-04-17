The Browns said they aren't trying to trade Odell Beckham Jr. (L) because he is part of their core group. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

April 17 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns have denied reports that they want to trade star receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Rumors circulated this week about the AFC North franchise shopping the superstar pass catcher. Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta killed the rumors Thursday on a conference call.

"It was completely false," he said.

Beckham joined the Browns in a March 2019 trade from the New York Giants. The Browns sent a first- and third-round pick to the Giants in the exchange.

Beckham, 27, made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons. He had 74 catches for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games for the Browns in 2019 and played through injuries throughout last year's campaign.

The Browns, who saw staff turnover this off-season, hired new head offensive-minded coach Kevin Stefanski and replaced General Manager John Dorsey with Andrew Berry. The Browns also signed tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin to improve the offense.

"It's frustrating a little bit," DePodesta said of the trade rumors involving Beckham. "I think it's pretty clear we're trying to build at this point. We're really building around a core of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core.

"The idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just doesn't make a whole lot of sense and really is not something we're exploring at all."

The Browns own the No. 10 overall pick on the first day of the NFL Draft next Thursday.