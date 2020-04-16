Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) is set to make more than $30 million in 2020 but says he is willing to restructure his contract. File Photo by Michael Goulding/UPI | License Photo

April 16 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff said "it's always super tough to lose friends or teammates" when asked about his team's off-season moves, which included releasing star running back Todd Gurley.

Goff made the comments when speaking with reporters Wednesday. The Rams have made a series of blockbuster moves this off-season. Gurley will play for the Atlanta Falcons next season after being cut in March. They also traded star wide receiver Brandin Cooks last Friday to the Houston Texans.

''It's always super tough to lose friends or teammates,'' Goff said. ''That's part of the business. I'm in year five now, and I'm kind of getting numb to it a little bit. At the same time, me and Brandin and Todd are extremely close, and always will be.''

The Rams avoided paying Gurley $10.5 million of his contract by releasing him before the money was due. Releasing veteran linebacker Clay Matthews also saved the team $3.75 million in salary cap space. The Rams also lost linebackers Dante Fowler and Cory Littleton in free agency.

The moves followed several off-seasons in which the Rams spent big money to bring in top free agents.

"Those guys were such an integral part of our team and it's tough to move without them," Goff said. "But like I said, it's part of the business. Stuff like this happens all the time."

The acquisitions also resulted in the team not having much room to operate under the salary cap for future seasons. Los Angeles is currently $5.3 million over the salary cap for next season, according to OverTheCap.com.

Goff signed a four-year, $134 million contract extension with the Rams in September. He said he would be willing to restructure that deal to help the team. He is set to make more than $30 million next season.

''I'm all for it,'' Goff said of restructuring his contract. ''I don't see why not. It doesn't change anything for me, and it helps the team out.''

Goff's contract includes language that allows the NFC West franchise to restructure it without getting consent from the quarterback. The deal includes $110 million guaranteed.

Goff, 25, completed 62.4 percent of his throws for 4,638 yards, 22 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 16 starts last season. His touchdown total dropped from 32 in 2018 and 28 in 2017. The Rams' win total also dropped substantially. Los Angeles went 9-7 last season after a 13-3 campaign in 2018, which resulted in a Super Bowl appearance.