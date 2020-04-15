New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has denied that the team's video recording of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline is connected to football operations. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The NFL is still investigating the New England Patriots after the team admitted to violating league rules by filming the sideline when the Cincinnati Bengals played against the Cleveland Browns.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Pro Football Talk Tuesday that "the matter remains under review."

New England admitted that their video crew inappropriately filmed the field from the press box during the Dec. 8 game at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, as part of a Do Your Job video series for an advance scout. Patriots coach Bill Belichick has said he has no connection to the production crew. The footage of the Bengals sideline became available to the public in December.

The Patriots have denied a connection between the video crew and their football operations. The team suspended producer Dave Mondillo after the incident. Mondillo released a statement saying he had no intention to "provide the footage to football operations."

Sources told NFL Network in January that the Patriots are expected to be penalized for the act after committing a game-day violation under league rules. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also commented on the investigation during his annual state of the league address before the Super Bowl in Miami.

"Our responsibility is to make sure we're being extremely thorough," Goodell said Jan. 29. "We're going to get it right and when we come to a conclusion we'll certainly make sure that people are aware of it."

With the 2020 NFL Draft approaching in less than two weeks, time is running out for draft-related discipline for the Patriots. In 2007, Belichick was fined $500,000, the Patriots were fined $250,000 and lost their first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft after the league found the team improperly taped opposing teams' defensive signals.

In 2015, the team lost two draft picks, was fined $1 million and quarterback Tom Brady was suspended for four games after violating league rules and failing to cooperate with an investigation regarding the use of deflated footballs during games.

The 2020 NFL Draft is April 23 to 25.