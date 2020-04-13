Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Tarvaris Jackson (7) was working as the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State before his death Sunday in Alabama. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died after being involved in a single-car accident Sunday in Alabama. He was 36.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Jackson's 2012 Chevrolet Camaro ran off the road, hit a tree and overturned about seven miles south of Montgomery, Ala. Jackson was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just after 8 p.m. EDT.

State troopers are investigating circumstances surrounding the crash.

Jackson was working as the quarterbacks coach at Tennessee State following a 10-year NFL career. He last played in the NFL in 2015. He began his career as a second-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2006 NFL Draft. He joined the Seahawks in 2011.

Jackson was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2012 before returning to the Seahawks in 2013, where be was a member of the Seahawks' Super Bowl winning team.

He completed 59.6 percent of his throws for 7,263 yards, 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions in 59 games. He posted a 17-17 record in 34 starts. Jackson also had 636 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

He appeared in a career-high 15 games for the Seahawks in 2011. Jackson completed 60.2 percent of his throws for 3,091 yards, 14 scores and 13 interceptions while posting a 7-7 record that season as a starter.

Jackson started coaching in 2018 when he joined Alabama State as a quality control coach and quarterback coach. He joined the Tennessee State staff in 2019.

"'TJack,' you will be missed," Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted. "Praying for your family. Love you man."

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children, Tarvaris, Takayla and Tyson.