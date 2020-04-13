Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will make $16 million per season under the terms of the new contract. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers are making star running back Christian McCaffrey the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Monday that McCaffrey agreed to a four-year, $64 million extension. According to ESPN, the deal also includes a fifth-year option.

In total, McCaffrey will make about $75 million over six years. He had two years remaining on his rookie deal and the option. The team has yet to confirm the new agreement.

"I'm so excited to continue my career in Carolina," McCaffrey said Monday. "I want to thank [owner] Mr. [David] Tepper, [general manager] Marty Hurney, and coach [Matt] Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, keep pounding!"

Once the deal is finalized, McCaffrey will become the highest-paid running back in league history at $16 million per year. Dallas Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott was the NFL's top-paid running back at $15 million per year. New York Jets star Le'Veon Bell now ranks third at $14.1 million per season.

In the 2019-20 campaign, McCaffrey became the third player in league history to record 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season, joining Roger Craig (1985) and Marshall Faulk (1999).

McCaffrey, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and a two-time All-Pro choice, has notched 2,920 yards and 24 touchdowns on 623 carries since entering the NFL as a first-round draft pick in 2017. He has added 303 receptions for 2,523 yards and 15 touchdowns.

