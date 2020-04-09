Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland recorded an interception in the team's Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers in February. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

April 9 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland on a short-term contract.

League sources told ESPN and NFL Media on Thursday that Breeland agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million with the Chiefs. The team has yet to confirm the agreement.

The Chiefs later announced the signing of former Cleveland Browns tight end Ricky Seals-Jones to an undisclosed deal.

Breeland, who had an interception in the team's Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers in February, started 15 regular-season games and all three postseason contests after joining the Chiefs as a free agent last year on a one-year deal.

The Washington Redskins selected Breeland in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a four-year starter with the Redskins before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2018.

Breeland appeared in seven games (five starts) with the Packers before joining the Chiefs last off-season. In 16 games (15 starts) last season, he recorded 48 total tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two fumble recoveries.

Breeland, who turned 28 in January, has notched 338 combined tackles, 12 picks, one sack, seven forced fumbles and 72 passes defensed in 83 career games between the Redskins, Packers and Chiefs.

Seals-Jones played in 14 games (three starts) last season for the Browns and compiled 14 receptions for 229 yards and four touchdowns. He spent two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals before his one-year stint in Cleveland.