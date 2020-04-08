April 8 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Eagles running back and kick returner Timmy Brown -- who won an NFL Championship with the team in 1960 -- has died. He was 82.

Brown died Saturday in Southern California. His cause of death was not disclosed. The three-time Pro Bowl selection was a member of the Eagles' 1960 title team and led the NFL in all-purpose yards in 1962 and 1963.

"Timmy Brown was an all-time great Eagle and one of the most dynamic multipurpose players of his era. He overcame many obstacles in his life to enjoy success both as an athlete and as an entertainer," Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release. "A three-time Pro Bowler and member of our 1960 NFL Championship team, Timmy excelled as a running back and return specialist with his incredible athleticism and signature versatility.

"He was one of the most exciting players to watch during his career. Those who knew him well have said they will remember him for his outgoing, uplifting personality and the connections he built with his teammates and the community. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time."

Brown ranks sixth in Eagles history with 62 career touchdowns. His 7,049 yards from scrimmage ranks seventh in franchise history. Brown also ranks eighth in rushing yards (3,703) and seventh in rushing scores (29). He is the Eagles' all-time leader with 6.52 yards per touch. He also has and Eagles record 169 kick returns for 4,483 yards and five scores. Brown became the first NFL player with two kick returns for touchdowns in the same game when he ran two scores back for the Eagles in a Nov. 6, 1966 win against the Dallas Cowboys

Brown scored at least 10 touchdowns in every season from 1962 through 1964.

The nine-year NFL veteran was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 1996. Brown entered the league as a 27th-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in the 1959 NFL Draft, but was cut by coach Vince Lombardi after one game. The Ball State product was then picked up by the Eagles. Brown spent his final season with the Baltimore Colts after being traded by the Eagles in 1969.

He went on to an acting career with appearances in more than 20 movies and TV shows, including

and Nashville.