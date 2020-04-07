April 7 (UPI) -- Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston married his longtime girlfriend Breion Allen despite restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who have been together since high school, decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony on March 27 at their home in Odessa, Fla.

Allen posted on social media that the original wedding date was delayed because of the virus and shelter-in-place regulations.

"A week when nothing was going as planned. Our initial wedding had just been postponed and I was in a funk," Allen wrote Sunday on Instagram. "But [Winston] came through and put together a beautiful intimate ceremony in the privacy of our own home. And it seemed it was meant to be this way all along."

During the ceremony, Winston and Allen stood in their swimming pool underneath a wooden archway, with rose petals and small candles lining the outside of the water. The man reading their vows appeared to stand at least six feet away in the photo.

Winston and Allen got engaged in 2018 and share a one-year-old son, Antonor Malachi.

Winston, 26, is currently a free agent in the NFL after the Buccaneers signed future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady this off-season. Winston threw for 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions last season.