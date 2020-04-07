San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne had six catches for 88 yards and a touchdown in three games last post-season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne to a one-year tender.

San Francisco announced the transaction Monday. Bourne, who was a restricted free agent, will make $3.2 million in 2020.

The 49ers initially placed second-round tenders on Bourne and running back Matt Breida, meaning they could negotiate with other teams. If the 49ers chose not to match another team's offer for Bourne, they would've received their second-round draft pick.

"So thankful for this organization! Promise I'm going even harder," Bourne tweeted Monday.

Bourne, 24, had 30 catches for 358 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games last season. The Eastern Washington product entered the league in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. Bourne had a career-high 42 catches for 487 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound wide receiver has 1,102 yards and nine scores on 88 catches in 43 career appearances.

The 49ers playmaker said Breida should also return to the Niners.

"Thanks brother. You better come back," Bourne tweeted to Breida.

