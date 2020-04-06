Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. will be featured in the team's virtual draft party later this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- With the 2020 NFL Draft proceeding in a fully virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins will host online draft parties later this month.

The Redskins announced Monday plans to host the first-ever virtual draft party that will allow fans to participate in the draft experience from their homes.

According to the team, the event will feature a three-hour live-stream broadcast each day on its social media channels that will include celebrity guests, Redskins coaches and current and former players such as Dwayne Haskins and Brian Mitchell.

The team said fans will also be able to interact throughout the stream for chances to win prizes.

"We hope the NFL Draft will be a source of joy and excitement for fans who welcome some distraction during these extremely challenging times," Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said in a statement.

"The virtual draft party is meant to be a celebration that will create a sense of unity for Redskins fans as we continue this fight together, while understanding we have a responsibility to do the right thing by not celebrating together physically."

The Dolphins are also hosting an online draft party in the team's fan group page on Facebook. According to the team, members can "gain access to exclusive draft content, including interviews with draft picks, Q&As with current players and live video analysis from Dolphins analysts."

"While we remain vigilant of the ongoing situation that continues to impact so many, we hope the Facebook virtual draft party will bring fans together to celebrate our new players and interact with the team from their own homes," Laura Sandall, Dolphins VP of marketing, told NFL Media.

"We look forward to welcoming the draft picks to South Florida and introducing them to the community when it is safe to do so."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed all 32 NFL franchises that this year's NFL Draft will continue in a virtual format instead of an in-person event, according to a memo obtained by NFL Media on Monday.

The 2020 NFL Draft, which was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, will take place April 23-25.