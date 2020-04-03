The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year contract with former New Orleans Saints cornerback Eli Apple (R) on March 18 before the deal fell through on Thursday. File Photo by Michael Goulding/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders' previously agreed to contract with cornerback Eli Apple has fallen through.

Sources informed ESPN and the Las Vegas Review-Journal Thursday that the Raiders and Apple could not complete their one-year pact. Apple will remain a free agent after initially agreeing to the deal with the Raiders on March 18.

Former Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randle sent a text message to ESPN Thursday saying that he has agreed to join the Raiders on a one-year contract after the news of Apple's failed agreement surfaced.

Apple, 24, had 58 total tackles, four passes defensed and a forced fumble in 15 starts last season for the New Orleans Saints. The No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft spent his first two full seasons with the New York Giants before being traded to the Saints in 2018. Apple has 233 career combined tackles, 33 passes defensed, six fumble recoveries, three forced fumbles and three interceptions in 55 games.

Randall, 27, has played at cornerback and safety during his five-year NFL tenure. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft spent his first three seasons with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2018. Randall had 61 total tackles, six passes defensed and 2.5 sacks in 11 starts last season for the Browns.