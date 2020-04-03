Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) is expected to be one of the first players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa had a medical recheck, with all 32 NFL teams providing input on what tests they wanted to see performed on the former Alabama star quarterback before the 2020 NFL Draft.

Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and USA Today Tagovailoa underwent the voluntary exam Thursday in Nashville. NFL Combine representatives facilitated the event. His representatives -- Steinberg Sports and Entertainment -- said the results of the exams were "overwhelmingly positive" and shared with all NFL teams.

Independent doctors -- selected by NFL team physicians -- performed the recheck. All NFL team doctors and trainers were allowed to request which types of exams they wanted to see performed.

Tagovailoa dislocated and fractured his hip during an Alabama win against Mississippi State on Nov. 16. He had hip surgery Nov. 18. He was medically cleared on March 9.

He told NFL Network Wednesday that he feels "100 percent." Tagovailoa did not work out at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine but has posted and shared videos of his progress on social media and with NFL teams.

"I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years," Tagovailoa said. "I feel as mobile as possible."

Tagovailoa is expected to be the second quarterback selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, behind former LSU star Joe Burrow. He was considered the top quarterback in the draft prior to the 2019-2020 college football season.

NFL teams are not allowed to evaluate prospects in typical fashion this off-season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Team doctors and trainers can't be sent out to examine the prospects due to new league rules in response to the outbreak. Prospects are also not allowed to visit team facilities before the draft.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23 to 25.